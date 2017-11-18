Downward temperature trend won’t last

Highs will be in the middle 70s along the northern zones and 80-82 in the big city, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“A fast-moving cool front to our north (dropped) temperatures a bit with overcast afternoon conditions… By (Nov. 18) this disturbance will be mostly out of here but colder air will be left in its wake. Although not dramatic, highs will be in the middle 70s along the northern zones and 80-82 in the big city and points west and south, with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be a carbon-copy (that’s a repeat for you kids out there) of Saturday. Through the work week temperatures will rebound sharply toward record territory around Thanksgiving (I’ll be eating in shorts out by the pool!),” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
