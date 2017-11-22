Daily highs today and Thursday will be at or above records

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 86˚F-88˚F range around the Valley on Nov. 22, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The main focus for today’s extended holiday outlook will be possible record setting heat through Thanksgiving with a continuation of hot and dry conditions through the upcoming weekend. As highlighted the last few days, a strong area of high pressure across the northern Baja is responsible for the big upswing in temperatures. Daily highs today and Thursday will be at or above record territory reaching the upper 80s. A few Valley locations may even top out at 90˚F on Thanksgiving Day. Looking ahead, the ridge will begin to flatten over the weekend ahead of a mainly dry disturbance set to pass through the lower Great Basin early next week. Long story short, plan on well above average temperatures for the remainder of the week. For today plan on clear and sunny skies across the region. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 86˚F-88˚F range around the Valley with low to mid 80s across the higher terrain locales. Localized breezy morning winds will ease back into the 3-7 mph range this afternoon/evening. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s to upper 50s around the urban corridor under clear skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.