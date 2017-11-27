Cooling trend forecast

Afternoon temperatures will still climb into the 82˚F-84˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“After a downright hot holiday weekend, some relief to our unusually warm weather is in store this week. Looking at the big picture, the ridge of high pressure across the Baja has finally broken down and a more progressive pattern will unfold with several disturbance set to pass through the desert Southwest in the coming days. The first system, across central/southern California will push east into northern Arizona later today into tomorrow morning bringing an uptick in clouds, localized breezy conditions, and cooler temperatures starting tomorrow. A follow-up system will then arrive late Wednesday into Thursday helping to keep temperatures down before potentially more unsettled weather to end the week. For today plan on mostly clear skies early on before increasing high clouds by lunch and through the remainder of the day. Afternoon temperatures will still climb into the 82˚F-84˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s to low 80s across the higher terrain locales. West/southwest winds will generally remain in the 5-10 mph range with gusts around 15 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s around the urban corridor under clearing skies and light winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
