Cooling trend continues Dec. 5

Overnight low temperatures will likely bottom out into the 40s, bringing the coldest temperatures seen since early spring, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.

“Cool weather is in store this week after another round of unseasonably hot temperatures over the weekend. Looking at the big picture, a large trough with embedded shortwaves has set up across the western U.S. and will remain present through the middle of the work week. Colder air behind a mainly dry cold front will move into the region later today knocking daily high temperatures down into the upper 60s to low 70s through the period. An embedded disturbance will rotate around the trough and through northern Arizona … into Wednesday bringing increased breezes, cloudy skies and possibly some light rain to southern Arizona (maybe some sprinkles to southern portions of the county to boot). It’s also worth noting that overnight low temperatures will likely bottom out into the 40s during this period bringing us the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early spring. (Dec. 5): plan on developing partly to mostly cloudy skies associated with our passing disturbance. Daytime highs will cool a few degrees into the 68˚F-71˚F range around the Valley. West/northwest winds will be breezy in the 6-12 mph range with gusts around 20 mph though the afternoon. As mentioned above, the southern half of the state may see some light showers … though not expecting much more than a few sprinkles in and around the Valley. Heading into Wednesday, plan on a return to sunnier conditions across the region. High temperatures will remain tempered in the upper 60s to low 70s with chilly overnight lows in the 40s,” S. Waters of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.

