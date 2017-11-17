Cooler weather this weekend

Daytime highs will take a small step back Nov. 17 into the 81˚F-83˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on partly sunny skies mixed with periods of overcast skies. Daytime highs will take a small step back into the 81˚F-83˚F range around the Valley. West winds will hover around the 5-10 mph range with occasional gusts around 15mph. Cooler weather and sunny skies are expected this weekend. Daily highs on Saturday should dip into upper 70s and then again on Sunday. Heading into early next week, plan on warming temperatures as high pressure redevelops across the region,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.