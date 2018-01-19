Brochure explains Falcon Field Airport Master Plan update process

In August the Mesa City Council approved a $520,518 grant agreement with the FAA to update the Falcon Field Airport Master Plan. Falcon Field Airport is generally between Greenfield, Higley, McDowell and McKellips roads in Mesa.
Coffman Associates has been selected to prepare the updated plan. The process is expected to take 18-24 months and be completed in spring 2019. Coffman Associates has provided a brochure that explains the purpose of the Airport Master Plan, how airport improvements are funded, and how area residents can participate in the update process. To view the brochure, visit http://www.falconfieldairport.com/about-us/documents-forms/airport-master-plan or http://falconfield.airportstudy.com
The Falcon Field Airport Master Plan is a comprehensive analysis of current and future airport infrastructure needs and alternatives with the purpose of providing vision and direction for the future development of the facility. The primary objective of the Airport Master Plan is to produce a long-term development program which will yield a safe, efficient, economical and environmentally compliant air transportation facility.
The Airport Master Plan provides a phased outline of proposed developments so that the city of Mesa, Federal Aviation Administration and the Arizona Department of Transportation can strategically plan for future infrastructure improvements. It is typical for airports to periodically update their master plans.
For questions about the Falcon Field Airport Master Plan update, contact Brent Shiner, airport projects and operations supervisor, at 480-644-4230, or Matt Quick, Coffman Associates, at 602-993-6999.