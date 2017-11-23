Breakfast with Santa Dec. 16 at Mesa Convention Center

Tickets for “Breakfast with Santa” are on sale. The event will be held Saturday, Dec. 16, at the Mesa Convention Center, 201 N. Center St., Building B, according to a press release.
Two breakfast time slots include a pancake breakfast, craft and a photo-op with Jolly Ole St. Nick. They are:
- 8:30-9:30 a.m. with breakfast served until 9:15 a.m.
- 10-11:00 a.m. with breakfast served until 10:45 a.m.
Tickets are $7 for adults and children over the age of one. Gift baskets and a $100 Target gift card will be raffled off at the event. Raffle tickets cost one for $2 and three for $5.
Proceeds from the breakfast benefit the city of Mesa’s Community Spirit, a charitable fund raising and volunteer organization that makes Mesa a better place to live. These funds specifically go towards books, materials, field trips and other items needed for local elementary schools in Mesa, according to the release.
Tickets must be pre-purchased to attend the breakfast. To purchase, go online: www.mesaamp.com or visit the box office (building A) at 263 N. Center St. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information visit www.mesaaz.gov/parksrec or call 480-644-PLAY.
Breakfast with Santa is sponsored by the city of Mesa; Mesa Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities; city of Mesa Employee Community Spirit; Walgreens; and Personal Touch Catering.