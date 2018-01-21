Annual home & building tour returns Jan. 27-28 to Superior

On Jan. 27-28, the Superior Chamber of Commerce will present its 10th Annual Superior Home and Building Tour, providing attendees with a unique experience unlike other home tours they may have visited in the past.
The Superior Chamber of Commerce invites visitors to join them in this once sleepy town and help them on their mission to “Rebuild Superior.”
The tour will begin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the chamber of commerce office, 165 W. Main St.
The tour’s collection of eclectic homes and buildings will include fabulous renovations, “before-and-after” cottages that most people would have bulldozed, an “almost tiny” newly built home, shabby chic décor, colorful and low-cost ideas, the Hilltop House and more, according to a press release.
One of the more unique structures on the tour is a very old one-room jail, among the smallest in Arizona, that will inspire imaginations to run wild as attendees envision what it must have been like to be imprisoned in such a tiny space.
In addition, the tour will feature the town’s prior newspaper print shop, which serves as a special gallery, and the Magma Club community center (circa 1915), which houses a top quality antique show.
In addition to touring these fascinating buildings, attendees will have the opportunity to watch the famous Mata Ortiz potters from Mexico craft and fire their magnificent ware, according to the release.
These special pieces will be available for purchase. Art lovers will be able to admire or buy an assortment of artworks with the return of Art in the Park.
Other fun activities will include a pancake breakfast, a guided hike, live music, Wyatt Earp performing “Life on the Frontier” and Steve Germick of the U.S. Forest Service sharing tales about Mattie Blaylock — Wyatt’s common law wife, who is buried in Superior.
The excitement will not end with the home and building tour and associated activities. All ticket holders will receive two-for-one passes to the Arizona Renaissance Festival and the Boyce Thompson Arboretum to be used at a later date.
For $12 prepaid online (plus service fee) or $15 at the door, attendees will enjoy a fun-filled weekend in one of the friendliest towns they are sure to ever visit.
For more information and to view the complete schedule, visit www.superiorarizonachamber.orgor call the chamber at 520-689-0200.