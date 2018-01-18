Adventure explorer guide on the Sonoran Desert launched by Visit Mesa

An adventure explorer guide published by Visit Mesa is available for residents and visitors wanting to know more about the Sonoran Desert and the many ways to get outside and enjoy this popular offering when visiting the Southwest.
The guide is focused solely on desert exploration produced by Mesa’s destination marketing organization, which created the piece in response to visitor demand. The pocket guide outlines numerous ways to discover the unique and exotic terrain on display in the Sonoran Desert which is located in two states, Arizona and California, as well as parts of Mexico, according to an item at http://www.mesaaz.gov/business/economic-development/news-room/economic-reporter-newsletter/first-quarter-2018.
Laid out in themed sections, the guide features detailed information on trails, Sonoran Desert statistics, water recreation, night skies, camping, a field guide and photo directory to desert wildlife, birding and desert vegetation, as well as a attractions and outfitters listing. The guide features an outdoor adventure map paired with a before-you-go list of safety tips that will prepare guests for accessing the Sonoran Desert. The treasured trails section highlights 15 trails ranging in level of difficulty that can be found within city limits and throughout the adjacent Tonto National Forest, which includes the Four Peaks and Superstition Wilderness areas. The guide also highlights the historic Apache Trail east of Mesa and outlines the attractions that make up this scenic byway that gains access to two lakes. The free adventure explorer guide is available at the Mesa Visitors Center, 120 N. Center in Mesa, and available for download at https://www.visitmesa.com/lifestyles/adventure-explorer/.