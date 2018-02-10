Forecast: Above-average temperatures Feb. 10, cool-down on Feb. 11

High temperatures for Saturday are forecast in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies, dipping into the low 50s overnight, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“This weekend’s forecast remains on track, with above-average temperatures until Saturday followed by a cool-down on Sunday. The dominant ridge of high pressure that has been keeping the Valley warm for the past week will gradually be pushed out of the region, welcoming cooler temperatures by the end of the weekend,” Waters/Agahi of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County. “High temperatures for Saturday are forecast in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies, dipping into the low 50s overnight. Sunday’s temperatures will be much milder and near average, with a forecast high near 74°F and lows in the upper 40s. For the majority of the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies with the occasional batch of high clouds. In addition to cooler temperatures, the passing of Sunday’s dry cold front will bring an uptick in breezes to the Valley and possibly some occasional gusts in the higher terrain. Models suggest the possibility of some rain activity returning to central Arizona after the start of the work week.”
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.