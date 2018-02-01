Above-average temperatures, dry conditions forecast for Feb. 1-2

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley Feb. 1-2, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“To those keeping up with recent weather outlooks, the overarching theme of today’s extended forecast continues to be one of persistent well-above average temperatures and dry conditions. High pressure is firmly in place across the Desert Southwest keeping the main storm track and colder air displaced well to our north. This pattern will remain nearly stationary through this upcoming weekend and well into next week. Resulting daily highs through the extended period will hover 80˚F mark to go along with plenty of sun and zero chances for any precipitation. Long story short, take advantage of the weather and enjoy all the weekend festivities. For today plan on mostly sunny skies before an uptick in passing high clouds later this afternoon and into the evening. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley with upper 70s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will remain in the 2-7 mph range before becoming calm later tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s around the urban corridor under partly cloudy skies. For tomorrow plan on a near repeat of today with daytime highs reaching the 79˚F-81˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will continue to remain in the light category with no gusts of any consequence. Heading into the weekend, expect another degree or two of warming both Saturday and Sunday with low 80s in the forecast under mostly clear skies. Looking ahead to early next week, reveals more of the same with continued warming across the Valley,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.