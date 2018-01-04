74˚F-76˚F range forecast for Jan. 4

Daytime highs will warm into the 74˚F-76˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on lingering early morning high clouds before full clearing and sunny skies. Daytime highs will warm into the 74˚F-76˚F range around the Valley. Variable winds will remain in the light category with no gusts on any consequence. For Friday plan on a near repeat of Thursday with sunny skies, mid to upper 70s and dry conditions. Heading into this upcoming weekend, model guidance shows another weak disturbance moving across the region on Saturday bringing increased clouds and perhaps some light showers,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.