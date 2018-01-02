71˚F-73˚F range forecast for Jan. 2

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 71˚F-73˚F range around the Valley with upper 60s across the higher terrain locales, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The … west coast ridge of high pressure will remain in place through the first work week of the year. This means continued above-average temperatures, stagnant conditions and poor air quality around the Valley. Also of note, a weak cutoff disturbance spinning down near Baja, Mexico, will continue to push high clouds northeast across the desert Southwest through Wednesday. Sunny conditions will return for Thursday and Friday along with a modest boost in daily temperatures. For today, plan on overcast skies and hazy conditions (from pollution) around the Valley. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the 71˚F-73˚F range around the Valley with upper 60s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will remain in the 2-7 mph range through this evening before localized breezy conditions later tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s to upper 40s around the urban corridor under mostly cloudy skies,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.