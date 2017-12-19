66˚F-68˚F range around the Valley Dec. 19

Daytime highs will continue to hover in the 66˚F-68˚F range around the Valley, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on another healthy dosing of sun under mainly clear skies. Daytime highs will continue to hover in the 66˚F-68˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable winds will continue with no noteworthy gusts. Little change in the forecast is expected for Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 60s around the Valley under mostly sunny skies. Looking ahead, our next disturbance will arrive on Thursday bringing another shot of cold air to the region to finish out the work week. Daily highs are expected to fall back into the low 60s to upper 50s to go along with near freezing overnight temperatures for Friday,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.