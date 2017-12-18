65˚F-67˚F range around the Valley Dec. 18

Plan on mainly sunny skies across the Valley with some patchy cloud cover heading south into Pinal County, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“We’re coming off of a cool and wet finish to last week as a winter disturbance brought storm activity to the area on Sunday. Most Valley locations east of the I-17 corridor saw measurable rainfall with totals generally in the 0.10”-0.50” range to go along with lots of reports of lightning/thunder. Heading into today the system, currently spinning across southeastern Arizona, will continue moving east with weak high pressure slowly building east over the region through mid-week. In general plan on dry conditions, sunny skies and seasonable temperatures through this period before another system arrives Thursday/Friday bringing another shot of cold air. For today, plan on mainly sunny skies across the Valley with some patchy cloud cover heading south into Pinal County. Afternoon temperatures will remain tempered in the 65˚F-67˚F range around the Valley with low 60s across the higher terrain locales. Variable winds will remain in the light category (2-8 mph range) with no gusts of any consequence throughout the day. Overnight lows will sink into mid 40s around the urban corridor under clear skies and calm winds,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.