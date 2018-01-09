20-30 mph wind gusts forecast in evening Jan. 9

Light and variable early-day breezes will give way to windier conditions (20-30 mph gusts) into the evening as the cold front moves east across the region, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Jan. 9) through mid-day plan on continuing cloudy skies and periods with light showers. Afternoon temperatures will briefly reach the 70˚F-73˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable early-day breezes will give way to windier conditions (20-30 mph gusts) into the evening as the cold front moves east across the region. Widespread showers and embedded t-storms will also accompany the front. It looks almost certain that everybody will end up seeing measurable rainfall through the period though the highest totals will be mainly focused across the northern higher terrain zones of the county. These areas may also see some minor runoff in area washes/streams along with minor roadway ponding. The system will quickly exit east of the region into Wednesday with clearing conditions. Plan on cooler daytime highs Wednesday limited to the low 60s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to https://www.maricopa.gov/672/Learn-About-FCD.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.