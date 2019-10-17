Zao Theatre presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Nov. 1-23

A Zao Theatre performance of “Ragtime: The Musical.” (Submitted photo)

Zao Theatre is proud to bring the wonderfully popular “Beauty and the Beast” story to the live stage.

There are 12 performances at Zao Theatre, beginning with opening night on Nov. 1 through Nov. 23.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets and more information, go to zaotheatre.com or call 480-924-5122. Zao Theatre is at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction.

This story has come a long way since Walt Disney first attempted to adapt the “tale for all time” into an animated film back in the 1930s and 1950s. However, it wasn’t until 1991 when it was finally produced and became a highly successful animated film. Then in 2017, it was re-adapted into a romantic musical, live action film directed by Bill Condon from a screenplay written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos, co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Mandeville Films and filmed primarily in the UK.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a story dating back to a late 18th-century classic French fairy tale of the same name. It tells the story of Belle, a beautiful and intelligent young woman who feels out of place in her provincial French village. But there is more to this young Belle than just another pretty face. . . .



Belle’s father, Maurice, is imprisoned unjustly by an arrogant, self-serving young prince, master of a mysterious castle. For the prince’s ignoble indiscretion, he and all his castle servants are placed under a horrendous spell by an enchantress. The spirited, headstrong village girl, Belle, entering the castle in an attempt to rescue her father, now leads to her capture by the Beast, a grisly and fearsome monster.



The only way for the Beast to become human once again is if he learns to love and be loved in return. However, time is limited: There is a magical rose, which, once it loses all of its petals, all hope will be lost and the young prince will remain a Beast forever.



With the help of the Beast’s enchanted household — populated by such beloved characters as Mrs. Potts, Lumiere, Cogsworth and Chip, as they watch anxiously as Belle and the Beast begin to understand and befriend one another — we see that there may yet be hope. Their feelings grow ever deeper as the clock ticks and petals continue to fall off the enchanted rose.

But will they confess their love for one another before time runs out? Come and sit on the edge of one of our seats and see what happens. . . .

Editor’s note: Hank Sheffer is publicity director for Zao Theatre in Apache Junction.