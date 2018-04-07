Zao Theatre play examines justice, social responsibility

The Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction, will stage “Twelve Angry Jurors,” based on the award-winning play “12 Angry Men.”
In the play, which will be performed April 13-28, 12 jurors are selected from all walks of life to determine the fate of an 18-year-old on trial for murdering his father. The jury is locked and all evidence appears stacked against the teen, who appears destined to die in the electric chair.
The play examines themes of justice, social inequality and social responsibility, according to a release announcing the show.
Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays with 2 p.m. Saturday matinees.
Reserved seating only. Group rates are available for more than 10. For tickets, visit www.ZaoTheatre.com; or go to the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail; or call 480-924-5122.
