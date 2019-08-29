Youth fitness, nutrition classes offered in Apache Junction

Try the climbing wall at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. (File photo)

Apache Junction Parks and Recreation is offering a variety of youth fitness and nutrition classes at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, this fall.

They include, according to a release:

Homeschool Exploration, which is for kids ages 7-14. The class has been redefined to incorporate activities that will explore multiple dimensions of health and wellness. Kids will work their creative minds as well as their bodies. Activities will include arts and crafts, painting, games, sports, strength training and hiking (trail walking). Classes will be 1-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the first session starting Sept. 3.

Kids in the Kitchen is for young aspiring chefs ages 3-5. Creating good eating habits for kids starts early. Helping in the kitchen with basic meal prep and choosing colorful foods in the grocery store will get them excited to try new things. In this fun class, children will learn how to eat healthy and enjoy foods that are nutritious through a variety of activities. They will learn how to prep and prepare fun, simple and healthy meals. Two sessions are being offered this fall on Tuesday and Thursday mornings.

Ghoulishly Good Eats will get kids ages 5-12 into the holiday spirit with fun, creative and healthy snacks. Kids will learn basic food prep, choosing healthy options and how to be safe yet have fun in the kitchen. Enjoy some holiday themed nutritious foods. This class is being offered during the Apache Junction Unified School District fall break timeframe.

We Run For Fun Club is an active, healthy club for youth ages 8-14 who like to run, jog, and improve their physical fitness. A variety of running activities will help participants learn goal-setting, pacing and proper hydration. These aspects of the club allow a social, team building and motivational experience for everyone. We Run for Fun Club will be running on the indoor track as well as outside on the desert trails on the northeast of the MGC. The fee for the club includes entry into the October and November I Run for AJHS Athletics Series. The final run will take place at the Wellness Event on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Parents: while your kids are getting a workout and learning good lifestyle habits, you can too, the release states.

“If you haven’t been to the multi-generational center, stop by and tour the facility. Check out our state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment; and see our ‘million-dollar view’ of the Superstition Mountains from our indoor walking track,” the release states.

Included in each membership are more than 45 group fitness classes, with a wide range to fit everyone’s needs, such as Zumba, Tai Chi, Pilates, Hip Hop, ball classes, Tabata, Total Body Conditioning and more than nine different styles of Yoga classes.

It is also an approved SilverSneakers, Silver and Fit, and Optum facility.

Details of these classes and more can be found at ajcity.net/parks or pick up the information at the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction.

For more information on these programs, contact Jill Ruot at jruot@ajcity.net or 480-474-5248. For other program and service information, call the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

