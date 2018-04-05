Workshop demonstrates recycling greeting cards, more into handmade paper

Artist Linda Harrison-Parsons will teach participants how to make recycled handmade paper from holiday cards, coffee filters, tea bags – even old blue jeans – during a workshop noon-3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Boyce Thompson Arboretum, 37615 E. U.S. Highway 60, Superior.
Materials and equipment are provided for participants to use.
Arboretum annual members pay $5 for children or $10 for adults; nonmembers pay $10 – $22.50. Children must have an adult enrolled with them to participate.
The schedule is flexible and the workshop informal. Those interested in the workshop can walk in any time during the event.
To register by phone using a credit card, call 301-606-5772. For questions, email lharrisonparsons@gmail.com or check out the artist’s website: lindaharrisonparsons.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.