Women in Law Enforcement Career Event April 28 in Mesa

The Mesa Police Department is hosting its inaugural Women in Law Enforcement Career Event 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 28, at the Mesa Public Safety Training Facility, 3260 N. 40th St.
Attendees will learn about career opportunities in detention, communications, police, forensic services, volunteer, internships and other professional staff jobs. There will also be demonstrations by the K-9 unit, crime-scene unit, air unit, driving track and virtual reality shooting demonstrations from a VirTra Simulator Training System.
Various recruiting booths will be set up for potential candidates to meet with members and learn more about law enforcement careers with the department.
This free event is open to anyone over the age of 17 who might be interested in a career or volunteer opportunity with the police agency.
For more information visit www.mpdjobs.com.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.