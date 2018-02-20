Winter lecture series Tuesdays through Feb. 27 at Apache Junction Public Library

The Apache Junction Public Library is at 1177 N. Idaho Road. (File photo)

The 2018 Winter Lecture Series in the New Program Room at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, continues at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 20 with Eric Larson and “Salute to Veterans.”

Following will be:

•Carolyn O’Bagy Davis, 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27, “Cameron Trading Post.”

The Winter Lecture series is sponsored by the Friends of the Apache Junction Public Library, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. For information check the website at ajpl.org, call 480-474-8555 or stop by the library, 1177 N, Idaho Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

