Winter lecture series Tuesdays through Feb. 27 at Apache Junction Public Library

The 2018 Winter Lecture Series in the New Program Room at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, ends today at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 27 with Carolyn O’Bagy Davis and “Cameron Trading Post.”
The Winter Lecture series is sponsored by the Friends of the Apache Junction Public Library, Brookdale Senior Living Solutions and Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. For information check the website at ajpl.org, call 480-474-8555 or stop by the library, 1177 N, Idaho Road. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.