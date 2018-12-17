Wine tasting raises money for Superstition Mountain Museum

The Superstition Mountain Museum will have its annual fundraiser, Sampling at the Superstitions, 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

The event is an opportunity to enjoy wine samples, food, history and musical entertainment by Pat Roberts and the Heymakers against the backdrop of the setting sun on the Superstition Mountain range.

Guests can sample and savor wine as they move about the museum and grounds. Along with the wine, party-goers can partake of a buffet line of food catered by Carefree Catering, according to a release.

There will be live and silent auctions. Among the items up for bid in the live auction will be a helicopter ride to the Four Peaks Amethyst Mine. Silent auction items will include artwork, restaurant meals, golf items and more.

There also will be a “wine pull,” which involves paying a fee and taking a chance on pulling a draped bottle of wine out of a rack containing bottles of wine of varying quality and price.

Tickets are limited to the first 200 guests and are priced at $40 for a single and $75 per couple.

More information is available on the nonprofit museum’s website: superstitionmountainmuseum.org. The museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction.

