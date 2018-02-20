Water district board meets Feb. 20 in Apache Junction council chambers

An intergovernmental agreement with Salt River Project is slated to be discussed at the Tuesday, Feb. 20, meeting of the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board.
The proposed IGA is for recovery of water-storage credits, well lease and water transportation during emergency and unplanned Central Arizona Project water outages.

Apache Junction City Council members serve as the water utilities community facilities district board.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

In other business, the water district board is to be updated on an IGA with the city of Mesa, the water system, water festival and website payment portal.

The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.

