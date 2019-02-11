Village Voices presenting ‘That’s Show Biz’ March 15-16 in Gold Canyon

MountainBrook Village’s Village Voices are putting the polishing touches on their upcoming spring concert, “That’s Show Biz,” to be performed March 15-16 at the Superstition Center in Gold Canyon.

Pianist Marty Robison will again be joined on many numbers by the multi-talented members of the Voices’ orchestra as Director Patty Sobek has chosen several pieces to showcase orchestra members.

Showbiz fans will be entertained with a variety of songs from the silly — a Groucho Marx number — to the solemn, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

Patty loves to stretch the Voices so we again are learning some new words, Italian for “The Prayer” and a little Spanish in “Besame Mucho.”

Showtunes include several old (really old) standards; “Forty-second Street (1932),” “Side by Side,” “Blue Moon” and “Long Ago and Far Away.”

Any good chorus concert must have a couple resounding numbers. Our opener will be a tribute to Irving Berlin’s more famous show numbers and the concert will close with the inspiring “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” coupled with “Climb Every Mountain,” two show classics.

Reserved seats will be sold and tickets are on sale at the MountainBrook activity office across from the MountainBrook golf course. Tickets are $10 for 400 reserved seats each evening. If available, tickets may be sold at the door on concert nights, March 15-16, beginning when doors open at 6:15 p.m., with the curtain going up promptly at 7 p.m.

The theater venue and the activity office are on MountainBrook Drive about three blocks north of U.S. Highway 60 and across from the golf course club house.

Purchase your tickets today to get the best seat selection and join the Village Voices for an evening of “Showbiz.”

Editor’s note: Laura Yale is a volunteer with MountainBrook Village’s Village Voices.