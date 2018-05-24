Vietnam War-era helicopter on display May 27 at Mesa Market Place

A Vietnam War-era helicopter and M35 deuce-and-a-half cargo truck, both which have been restored, will be displayed as part of a Memorial Day event 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, May 26, at Mesa Market Place, 10550 E. Baseline Road in Mesa.

The helicopter, a Series III OH-6a Hard Belly Cayuse Loach, served in Vietnam from 1970 to 1973 and survived six crashes while in service, according to a release.

There will also be displays from the Confederate Air Force, Arizona Military Museum, USS Arizona and numerous collectors and veterans organizations. The Motorcycle Color Guard of America will present the colors at 10:30 a.m.

Before and after the remembrance, adults and children are invited to write notes and color pictures to go into Packages From Home care packages that will be sent to armed forces personnel serving in the Middle East, according to the release.

Mesa Market Place is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, call 480-380-5572 or go to www.mesamarket.com.

The business is handicapped accessible. It has free parking, admission and entertainment in the food court, according to the release.

