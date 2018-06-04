VFW post welcomes candidates to June 19 event

U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward will be among those running for office who will attend an event Tuesday, June 19, at VFW Post 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive, Apache Junction.

An opportunity to meet the candidates begins 5:30 pm. with speakers starting at 6.

Others who are expected to attend are Pinal County justice of the peace candidate Glenn Walp and constable candidate Jack McClaren. A representative for Gov. Doug Ducey also will be at the event, according to organizers.

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy has agreed to moderate.

There will be refreshments for purchase during the event, which is open to the public. Voter registration forms will be available.

