VFW post welcomes candidates to June 19 event

Jun 4th, 2018 · by · Comments:

U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward will speak this month at a VFW event in Apache Junction. (Photo/kelliward.com)

U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward will be among those running for office who will attend an event Tuesday, June 19, at VFW Post 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive, Apache Junction.

An opportunity to meet the candidates begins 5:30 pm. with speakers starting at 6.

Others who are expected to attend are Pinal County justice of the peace candidate Glenn Walp and constable candidate Jack McClaren. A representative for Gov. Doug Ducey also will be at the event, according to organizers.

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy has agreed to moderate.

There will be refreshments for purchase during the event, which is open to the public. Voter registration forms will be available.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie