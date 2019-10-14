Veterans to display art on Veterans Day at Superstition Mountain Museum

An Asian ink painting by military veteran Ted. (Mesa Art league)

On Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, after the Veterans Parade through Apache Junction is over, people are urged to come up to Superstition Mountain Museum and spend some time browsing art created by military veterans through a unique free program being put on by the Mesa Art League.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, north of Apache Junction, will be hosting veterans displaying the artwork that they have created in free art classes offered at various locations each month by art league volunteers. The classes were developed in conjunction with the Arizona Art Alliance, which has helped art leagues all over the state develop their programs, according to a release.

According to Mesa Art League’s Loralee Stickel-Harris, it is a way of saying “Thank you” to our veterans.

According to Mrs. Stickel-Harris, enthusiasm is high among the participants, who hail from all branches of the service. A Navy veteran commented, “I learn something new every time I attend a class. It’s great because it gets me out of the house. I enjoy the social interaction and meeting new people, but mostly it gives me a sense of purpose.” Another veteran commented, “The instructors and volunteers are excellent.”

The art showing will be the first of what is hoped to become an annual event

For more information on the art program, contact MALmesainfo@gmail.com or call 480-223-3641. For more information on the art showing, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

