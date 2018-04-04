Veteran acts Aldean, Bryan headline Country Thunder

The line-up for the 2018 Country Thunder Arizona includes some of today’s top county/western stars as well as up-and-comers.
Veteran duo Big & Rich, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Toby Keith and Cole Swindell will be joined by emerging superstars Brett Young and Michael Ray, the legendary Tracy Lawrence and up-and-comer Lindsay Ell at Country Thunder Arizona.
The musical festival will take place April 5-8 at 20585 S. Price Station Road in Florence.
Also scheduled to perform are Texas singer-songwriter Cody Johnson, classic country showman Neal McCoy, country-rock troubadour (and Willie offspring) Lukas Nelson, ‘90s hit-maker Bryan White and Missouri newcomer Michael Tyler. Mr. Tyler was named one of Rolling Stone magazine’s 10 New Country Artists You Need to Know in 2017.
To learn how to win passes to a meet-and-greet event with the performers, guests can keep an eye on the event Facebook page, visit the artist’s website and visit the event sponsors during the festival.
Reserved seating, camping, glamping are also available.
Visit countrythunder.com to purchase tickets or order by phone at 1-866-388-0007.
