Vendors sought for annual Soroptimist arts and crafts fair Feb. 24 in Apache Junction

Soroptimist International of the East Valley is accepting vendor applications for its 2018 Lost Dutchman Days Arts and Crafts Fair, to be held Saturday, Feb. 24, in conjunction with the annual Lost Dutchman Days celebration and rodeo in Apache Junction.
Money raised will help the organization in its efforts to assist local woman and girls.
The fair will feature boutique vendors 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Pinal County Complex, 575 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, on the southeast corner of Idaho and Superstition Boulevard.
Vendor spaces are $60 each. Vendors are responsible for their own supplies and equipment.
Applications are due Feb. 20. To apply, visit SIEastValley.com.
For vendor or sponsorship questions, contact event chairwoman Rhonda Rome at 602-316-7971.
Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, with a primary focus on providing access to education for women and girls.
Program meetings are held on the second Thursday and business meetings are held the fourth Thursday of the month, both at 6 p.m. Follow SIEV on Facebook at Facebook.com/SIEastValley.
Membership also provides the opportunity to meet new people while making a difference in one’s community.
Women interested in joining SIEV or learning more about the organization can visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087.