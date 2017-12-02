Apache Junction police host Dec. 6 vehicle identification number etching event

The Apache Junction Police Department welcomes back all our winter residents — and of course the year-round residents — with a vehicle identification number etching event on Dec. 6. It is 9 a.m.-noon at the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department parking lot, 1001 N. Idaho Road, directly north of the police department.
Members of the Arizona Auto Theft Authority will partner up for this event with Apache Junction Police Department staff to put on this event. Tell your neighbors. Tell your friends.
This free program allows vehicle owners to have their VIN discreetly engraved on the windshield and all other vehicle glass. This acts as a deterrent to motor-vehicle thieves in two ways — it makes the replacement of all vehicle glass necessary in order to gain a financial benefit from the sale of the vehicle and the visible glass-etching discourages the theft and thief in the first place. Additionally, some automobile insurance companies may offer discounts for completing the VIN etching process.
