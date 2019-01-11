Variety of speakers set to share expertise in February at museum

Topics ranging from the amethyst mining to the importance of code talkers during World War II are on the agenda for the February speaker’s series at the Superstition Mountain Museum.

Kurt Cavano begins the series 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, speaking about amethyst.

As owner of Four Peaks Amethyst Mine, he will discuss his adventures in mining the gemstone.

Prior to and after his presentation, silver jewelry created with his amethyst, will be available for purchase.

On Thursday, Feb. 14, Laura Tohe, a relative of one of the original code talkers, will give a presentation on the role they played in World War II.

Gary Sprague, aboard his horse Dusty, will entertain with songs, poetry, tall tales and history of the Sonoran Desert and the Southwest on Thursday, Feb. 21.

On Thursday, Feb. 28, Randy Helm will speak about the BLM Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program and his experiences as supervisor of the Wild Horse Inmate Program at the Arizona State Prison.

He has been featured in both local and national news because of the success he has achieved with both the horses and the inmates who work with them, according to a release.

All of the museum’s free lectures begin at 2 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater on the grounds of the museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail.

Those planning to attend should bring chairs and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the lecture series, visit superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.