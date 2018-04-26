Vacation Bible School planned at 4 Apache Junction, Gold Canyon churches

Vacation Bible School events are planned at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, Desert Springs Church, King of Kings Evangelical Church and Mountain View Lutheran Church.
They are:
- Gold Canyon United Methodist Church: A free Vacation Bible School is June 4-8 at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon. The theme is “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus.” It is open to any child 4 years of age through fifth grade. Bible stories, games, music and more planned. Register by calling 480-982-3776.
- Desert Springs Church: Vacation Bible School starts at 9 a.m. July 16 at Desert Springs Church, 555 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. Register at 480-474-8644.
- King of Kings Evangelical Church: Vacation Bible School is held for a week in June, usually in the evening, in the fellowship hall at King of Kings Evangelical Church, 812 N. Meridian Drive in Apache Junction. Dinner is served for the kids each night. Learn more at http://kingofkingsaj.com.
- Mountain View Lutheran Church: “Shipwrecked & Rescued by Jesus” is the theme for 9 a.m.-noon June 18-22 Vacation Bible School at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. It is for children ages 3-12. Register at 480-982-8266 or go to mountainviewlutheran.org.
