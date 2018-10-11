Update on Resolution Copper Mine topic of Oct. 24 SALT Speakers Series

Hesston Klenk, manager of assurance, governance and engagement at Rio Tinto Phoenix Area Mining and Metals, is the featured speaker for the Oct. 24 Superstition Area Land Trust Speakers Series.

Mr. Klenk is to provide an extensive update and details about the Resolution Copper Mine as well as the various types of mitigations and community benefits Resolution expects the mine to provide, according to a release.

The talk 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 24 in room No. B117 at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, is free and open to the public. The series is co-sponsored by SALT and the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.

Mr. Klenk has more than 15 years of proven external affairs and project management experience with strong ties to Utah and Arizona business communities and political landscapes. His academic background was at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, according to the release.

SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations. For more information, go to azsalt.org.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.