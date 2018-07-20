U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Ward at Aug. 22 Superstition Mountain Rotary Club luncheon

Dr. Kelli Ward, candidate for the U.S. Senate and a lifetime Rotarian, will be speaking on community service “Service Above Self” at an Aug. 22 luncheon of the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club. The speech had previously been scheduled for July 25.

Dr. Ward is a wife, mother and candidate for the U.S. Senate from Arizona. She’s practiced medicine as a family care and emergency room doctor, according to a release.

“Dr. Ward, of Lake Havasu City, is a former Arizona state senator who, during her two terms in the state legislature, established a proven track record of passing legislation that supported small businesses, preserved the Second Amendment, decreased the size of government, addressed the opioid crisis, protected vulnerable Arizona students and fought Common Core,” according to the release.

“Dr. Ward was one the most effective leaders in the Arizona State Senate during her final year in office, getting 19 separate bills through the legislature and to the governor’s desk to be signed into law,” according to the release.

She is running in 2018 to fill the open U.S. Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Jeff Flake.

“She is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump and a true advocate for the ‘America First’ agenda,” according to the release.

Her talk is part of the 11:45 a.m.- 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, Rotary Club meeting at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort (Sunset Room), 6100 S. Kings Ranch Road in Gold Canyon.

Lunch is $10 per person. To register for the lunch, email Harvey Clark, program chair, at harvey.clarksuperrotary@gmail.com; or leave a message at 203-841-7666.

“Please join us for this stimulating program. Not a member, not a problem. All Rotary meetings are open to the public. We encourage community participation,” according to the release.

Superstition Mountain Rotary Club-District 5495 No. 1246 is part of Rotary International.

For more than 110 years, Rotary International has bridged cultures and connected continents to champion peace, fight illiteracy and poverty, promote clean water and sanitation, and fight disease. Superstition Mountain Rotary Club was Chartered in 1961 serving the community for 57 years, according to the release.

For membership information, call Len LaFlesch, membership chair, 650-40-.7700 or visit superrotary.com.

