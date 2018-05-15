Tour demonstrates desert can be delicious

The Boyce Thompson Arboretum invites visitors to explore the Curandero Trail to learn about edible and medicinal desert plants 8-9 a.m. Saturday, June 2.

The arboretum is at 37615 Arboretum Way, Superior.

The trail is not suitable for those who use wheelchairs or walkers.

Admission to the arboretum is $12.50 for adults, $5 for children 5-12 and free for children under 5. It is also free for arboretum members and Arizona State Parks pass-holders.

Walks continue Saturdays July 7, Aug. 4 and Sept. 1.

For more information visit facebook.com/btarboretum/ or ag.arizona.edu/bta/events.html or call 520-689-2723.