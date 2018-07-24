Touch of Hawaii comes to Salt River

Salt River Tubing’s Mega Hawaiian Hula special event will be 9 a.m-6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28, and its is designed, in part, to increase participation of young people in outdoor activities.

“Our Mega Hawaiian Hula event is the perfect venue to sail your tube ‘Hawaiian-style’ during your fun-filled, refreshing voyage on the Salt River,” Henri Breault, Salt River Tubing’s president and CEO stated in a release. “Wave ‘aloha’ to thousands of flowered-lei tubers and enjoy a truly unique and memorable adventure in the ‘mini-Grand Canyon’ of Tonto National Forest.”

Hawaiian-tiki barges will take guests to the Lower Salt River. The cost of tube rental is $17 plus taxes and fees per person. The first 1,000 guests receive free Hawaiian leis.

Salt River Tubing is in northeast Mesa, seven minutes from east Loop 202, Exit 23A, on north Power Road/Bush Highway.

“The Mega Hawaiian Hula event, co-sponsored by KISSFM 104.7 radio and Salt River Tubing, is aligned with the USDA Forest Service’s ‘More Kids in the Woods’ commitment in meeting the challenge of reduced youth involvement in outdoor activities,” the release stated.

The More Teens in the Woods Hawaiian event offers live entertainment by KISSFM, limbo and hula hoop contests plus photo opportunities.

Children must be at least 8 years old and 4-feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. Life vests should be worn by children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers, according to the release.

Glass containers are not allowed in the Lower Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests/coolers will be checked for glass containers.

