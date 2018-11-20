Therapy guide leads ‘forest bathing’ walks at Boyce

Carol Roberge invites visitors to Boyce Thompson Arboretum State Park on a guided walk inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-yoku or “forest bathing.”

The walk will “slow the body, relax the mind and awaken the senses as we open our heart and allow ourselves to experience the beauty and medicine of nature,” according to a release.

The practice is proven to decrease stress hormones, boost the immune system, lower blood pressure and heart rate and improve mood, focus and sleep, the release stated.

Ms. Roberge is a certified nature and forest therapy guide, according to the release.

The walks will take place 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 1; Monday, Dec. 31; and Tuesday, Jan. 1.

The latter two walks will be followed by a land blessing and flute concert presented by an American Indian elder, according to the release.

The arboretum is at 37615 E. Arboretum Way.

The cost, which includes arboretum admission, is $30 for arboretum members and $45 for non-members.

To register: 602 827 3000.

For further information, carolroberge.com.

