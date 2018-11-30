‘The Polar Express’ slated as Apache Junction’s free movie in park

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a free Movie in the Park event Saturday, Dec. 8.

Residents can bring a blanket and sit with friends and family for an evening outside watching a family movie. This free event will be held at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail, in downtown Apache Junction, according to a release.

The December movie features the family film “The Polar Express.” On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express train, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas.

Food vendors will be selling on-site and there will be Parks and Rec games and coloring pages for kids, both starting at 5 p.m. The Polar Express will start at 6 p.m.

