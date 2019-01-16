The Lettermen bring memories to the East Valley

The Lettermen will perform in the East Valley 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, bringing hits such as “The Way You Look Tonight” and “When I Fall in Love” to the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church.

The trio has 11 gold records, 16 top 10 singles, five Grammy nominations and 32 consecutive Billboard Magazine chart albums.

The nonprofit Gold Canyon Arts Council is presenting the performance.

The organization promotes the performing and visual arts and funds student arts education through tutorials provided by the performing artists.

Purchase individual advance adult tickets for $25 or discounted group tickets for 10 or more at goldcanyonarts.org.

Tickets are also available (by check or cash only) at: Canyon Rose Storage, 6405 S. Kings Ranch Road, and the AJ Chamber of Commerce, 567 Apache Trail.

Tickets at the door are $30.

Gold Canyon United Methodist Church is at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.

