‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ Nov. 2-17 at Zao Theatre

Zao Theatre is proud to present The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Nov. 2-17. The sweeping, grand-scale epic, musical tale of hope, love and passion comes to life on Zao’s big stage in this emotionally charged telling of the celebrated classic.

Inspired by Victor Hugo’s novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, this version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame was adapted for the stage by the creative team of Alan Menken, Stephen Schwartz and Peter Parnell in 2014.

Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of the Notre Dame Cathedral, has spent his life locked away in a tower by his guardian, Archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo. His only friends are the gargoyles that adorn the great towers.

Longing to be with other people, Quasimodo escapes to spend one day “out there.” When he summons the courage to attend the “Feast of Fools,” he meets, and is encouraged, to be the King of Fools by the enchanting gypsy Esmeralda.

The following day, Quasimodo is sentenced to be flogged and turned on the pillory for an hour, followed by another hour’s humiliating public exposure. He pleads for water. Esmeralda, seeing his thirst, approaches the public stocks and offers him a drink of water. It saves him, and she captures his heart.

However, Quasimodo isn’t the only one captivated by her free spirit. The handsome Capt. Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention and Frollo attempts to destroy the gypsies, powerful forces propel each of them toward their predestined fate, be it malevolent, graceful, loving or heroic.

Does Quasimodo find his true love? Does he become the man of the outside world as he always dreamed or is he destined to remain the perceived monster that he has always been? This is a show not to be missed.

For tickets and information visit our website at zaotheatre.com. Zao Theatre is located at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, AZ 85220.

An American Sign Language interpreter will sign the 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 show. Reserved seating for deaf patrons may be arranged by emailing shows@zaotheatre.com.

A two-for-one special is planned Saturday, Nov. 10, for military veterans for the matinee and evening shows. Call 480-924-5122.

Editor’s note: Hank Sheffer is the publicity director for Zao Theatre.