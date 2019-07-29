‘The Great Gatsby’ at Zao Theatre Fridays and Saturdays, Aug. 9-24

“The Great Gatsby will be performed Aug. 9-24 at Zao Theatre at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. (Submitted graphic)

Zao Theatre in Apache Junction is launching its 2019-20 season with the award-winning play, The Great Gatsby, based on the 1925 novel by American author F. Scott Fitzgerald.

It is at once titillating, fascinating and shocking in its portrayal of The Jazz Age that was soon to disappear from the American landscape. Simon Levy brings the humor, irony, pathos and loveliness of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s American classic to the stage.

Zao Theatre brings the Roaring Twenties alive again on its stage with all the beautiful people and extravagant parties, dancing flapper girls and extraordinarily lavish costuming portraying this wildly fun era when “anything goes.” You’re invited — so don’t miss the party. Join Jay Gatsby for this amazing season opener.

There are nine great performances beginning with opening night on Aug. 9 through Aug. 24. Showtimes 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturday matinees at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets and more information, go to zaotheatre.com or call 480-984-5122.

Zao Theatre is at 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction. See you at the theatre.

Editor’s note: Hank Sheffer is publicity director for Zao Theatre in Apache Junction.