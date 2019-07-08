Teen glow night slated at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center

The Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center staff and Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council will be hosting an exclusive night just for teens 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center.
Teens ages 13-17 are invited to join for swimming and fun activities such as glow-in-the-dark tug-o-war and glow-in-the-dark volleyball. The aquatic center is at 1091 W Southern Ave.
DJ Eddie will be providing tunes to keep the party going. There will be prizes for various activities, with pizza and soda for all. Cost is $5 per person.
For more information on this program, contact Jill Ruot at jruot@ajcity.net or 480-474-5248. For other program and service information, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.
