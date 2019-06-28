Teen glow night July 12 at Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center

An exclusive night just for teens is Friday, July 12, at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center staff and Apache Junction Youth Advisory Council will be hosting an exclusive night just for teens 7-9 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center.

Teens ages 13-17 are invited to join for swimming and fun activities such as glow-in-the-dark tug-o-war and glow-in-the-dark volleyball. The aquatic center is at 1091 W Southern Ave.

DJ Eddie will be providing tunes to keep the party going. There will be prizes for various activities, with pizza and soda for all. Cost is $5 per person.

For more information on this program, contact Jill Ruot at jruot@ajcity.net or 480-474-5248. For other program and service information, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or go to ajcity.net/parks.

