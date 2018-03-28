‘Tao: Drum Heart’ at Mesa Arts Center

Mar 28th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Tao: Drum Heart is Sunday, April 22. (Submitted photo)

“Tao: Drum Heart” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the Ikeda Theater of Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa.

It is the latest production from TAO, internationally acclaimed percussion artists.

TAO’s modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide.

Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography, and innovative visuals, the performers of Tao: Drum Heart create an energetic and unforgettable production.

Tickets are $19-$39 and are available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie