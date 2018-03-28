‘Tao: Drum Heart’ at Mesa Arts Center

“Tao: Drum Heart” is performed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the Ikeda Theater of Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa.
It is the latest production from TAO, internationally acclaimed percussion artists.
TAO’s modern, high-energy performances showcasing the ancient art of Japanese drumming have transfixed audiences worldwide.
Combining highly physical, large-scale drumming with contemporary costumes, precise choreography, and innovative visuals, the performers of Tao: Drum Heart create an energetic and unforgettable production.
Tickets are $19-$39 and are available at https://boxoffice.mesaartscenter.com.
