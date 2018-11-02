Superstition Mountain Republican Club to host monthly meeting

Nov 2nd, 2018 · by · Comments:

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will have its monthly meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Village Inn, 575 Apache Trail.

Residents are also invited to join the club between 5:30–6:30 p.m. for a social hour and the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship, according to a press release.

The SMRC says it welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community.

This meeting we will review the election results and how it will affect the Republican Party, the State of Arizona and the federal government, a release states.

The club will also be cleaning up for the end of the year and discussing the changes.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie