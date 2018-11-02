Superstition Mountain Republican Club to host monthly meeting

The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will have its monthly meeting from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at the Village Inn, 575 Apache Trail.

Residents are also invited to join the club between 5:30–6:30 p.m. for a social hour and the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship, according to a press release.

The SMRC says it welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community.

This meeting we will review the election results and how it will affect the Republican Party, the State of Arizona and the federal government, a release states.

The club will also be cleaning up for the end of the year and discussing the changes.

