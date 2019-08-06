Superstition Mountain Republican Club meets Aug. 8 in Apache Junction

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and candidates running for the Arizona House of Representatives have been invited to attend the Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail.

A social hour is 5:30-6:30 p.m. for the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship. The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within the community, according to a release.

“Please come and be part of this important discussion. We hope to see all of you at the meeting for an evening of fellowship and information,” according to the release.

Sheriff Lamb has experience in law enforcement and the private sector. He trained with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy academy and was named valedictorian of his class.

Arizona House of Representatives candidates invited to attend include:

John Fillmore, incumbent. “I am committed to having your voice heard at the Legislature. I want a place in this great state to raise our children, run a business and forge a future filled with unlimited promise. Our mantra should be jobs, jobs, jobs, not more federal handouts. The USA is the land of equal opportunity, not equal outcome,” he said in the release.

Lisa Godzich, a healthcare professional. She attended ASU and has a respiratory therapist degree from Pima Medical Institute. She has lived in Arizona for over 20 years, nearly half of the time in the East Valley. She lives in Mesa with her husband Dan and their two children, according to the release.

Mike Hernandez. His early career was spent in retail sales, where he received several awards for his achievements. Continuing in retail, he moved into retail management and a career with two Fortune 100 companies. In 2013 he started his journey into real estate, according to the release.

Jacklyn Parker, attorney, working for Justin Olsen at the corporation commission as a policy advisor. Born and raised in Arizona and has lived in Texas and California. “I want to make sure that we preserve conservative values and stay an affordable place to live and that we preserve our freedoms,” she said in the release.

