Superstition Mountain Museum offers a cooking first

An all-day class that will show participants how to cook in a Dutch oven will take place Saturday, March 31, at the Superstition Mountain Museum.
Hands On Dutch Oven Cooking is a class the museum has never offered.
Dutch ovens are large cast iron pots that are used over an open fire or with charcoal piled under and on top of the lid of the pot, for cooking or baking food. They come in different sizes, and everything from soup and meat to desserts can be prepared in them.
Dutch Oven cooking experts Russ and Susan Richins, from the Rockin’ RR Chuckwagon, will be the instructors. The class will take place 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Topics covered will include types of Dutch ovens, recommended accessories, care and use of Dutch ovens, cooking techniques and heat/temperature management.
In the class, students will prepare a loaf of bread (or rolls) from scratch (including kneading the dough and letting it rise), and make either a main dish, a side dish or a dessert.
Students do all the cooking with guidance from the instructors. No prior Dutch oven cooking experience is necessary. At the end of the class the students will get to sample what everyone cooked. Registration is necessary, and the fee is $50, which includes all food and materials.
For more information, superstitionmountainmuseum.org or call 480-983-4888.
The Superstition Mountain Museum is at 4087 N. Apache Trail, northeast of Apache Junction.
