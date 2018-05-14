Superstition Mountain Museum makes military ‘stars’ with free admission

· May 14, 2018

The Superstition Mountain Museum is one of more than 2,000 museums saluting the military this summer. (Submitted photo)

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, Apache Junction, has joined the more than 2,000 Blue Star Museums across America in offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their spouses and children this summer.

Active duty military families are invited to visit with free exhibit gallery admission beginning Memorial Day, May 28, through Labor Day, Sept. 3, museum officials stated in a release.

The military ID holder plus up to five family members will be admitted for free. The military ID holder can either be an active duty service member or other dependent family member with the appropriate ID card. The active duty member does not have to be present for family members to use the program, the release stated.

Visit the National Endowment of the Arts website for more information and a list of museums covering a broad range of art, history, science and cultural topics that are participating in the program.

Blue Star Museums is a collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America.

